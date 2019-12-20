Former Trump Official Apologises For Mocking Joe Biden Over Stutter

US President Donald Trump’s former press secretary apologised to Joe Biden, Democratic primary for 2020 presidential elections, for mocking him over his stutter. Sarah Huckabee Sanders had made fun of former vice president Biden when he stuttered during a Democratic debate.

I actually didn’t know that about you and that is commendable. I apologize and should have made my point respectfully. https://t.co/fbmVAqDoWI — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) December 20, 2019

Stuttered during Dem debate

On December 19, Biden told the audience that people approach him for advice for various problems and gave anecdote how a young person met him during a campaign and said “I-I-I-I-I-I-I-I-I-I-I can't, I-I-I can't talk,” in a way that it appeared he was trying to impersonate the child’s stutter. Social media was unsure whether Biden was mocking the kid with a speech impediment or compassionately telling the story of the kid he empathised with. Sanders tweeted to take a jibe at Biden, saying, “I I I I I I I I I I I I I I I hhhave absolutely no idea what Biden is talking about. #DemDebate”.

Biden quoted Sanders’ tweet saying he worked his whole life to overcome a stutter and it’s his great honour to mentor kids who have experienced the same. “It’s called empathy. Look it up.” he tweeted. But Sanders’ tweet had already created a stir on social media and netizens slammed her for lack of sensitivity. A user criticised Sanders’ for writing ‘Christian’ in her bio, which reads and said, “Christian is the first word in your bio. Would you say it's Christ-like to make fun of a person with a stutter?” commented a user.

It's called empathy. Maybe you can find an actual Christian and ask them to explain it to you. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 20, 2019

Cool to know that, as a moderate stutterer (Biden would be a low severity stutterer compared to me), I’d have zero shot at mounting any political run bc I’d be made fun of. That’s neat. 👍🏼 — Ho Ho Quid Pro Quo 🦌 (@justinpbolinger) December 20, 2019

