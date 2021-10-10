Iowa Rally: Trump Slams Biden Administration's Tax Strategy, Socialist spending Bill

On Saturday, October 9, former US President Donald Trump made his first trip to Iowa after losing the presidential election last November and launched a multipronged attack on President Joe Biden-led administration. Trump began his speech at the "Save America" rally in Iowa by listing the failures of the Biden administration, including 'illegal aliens seizing US borders,' 'China taking US citizens' jobs,' as well as Democrats' attempts to push through a $3.5 trillion 'socialist' spending bill and other measures, as reported by the news agency Sputnik. He further went on to say that Republicans need to stay strong and courageous in an attempt to bring the country back.

Trump had his sights set on the temporary debt-ceiling increase as the US Senate voted on Thursday, October 7, to lift the debt ceiling temporarily by $480 billion, allowing the government to pay its obligations until December 3. The vote was 50-48 in favour of the government, but it drew condemnation from Republicans, particularly Sen. Joe Manchin was seen hiding his face with his hands while Senator Charles Schumer was praising the motion. "Some of them just don't seem to have a spine," Trump said, alluding to the 11 Republicans who helped end the filibuster and voted in support of the motion with Democrats, reported Sputnik. Trump also urged his followers to vote out the Democrats and elect a record number of "America First" lawmakers in the midterm elections which is scheduled to take place in November 2022.

Trump says Republicans need to be strong and not worry about being impeached. pic.twitter.com/X4VU85e8cq — Acyn (@Acyn) October 10, 2021

Trump slams Biden's tax strategy

Trump claimed that Biden's tax strategy will raise the corporate tax rate to one of the highest in the world, significantly higher than China, potentially allowing US corporations to locate jobs there at a lower cost. It should be mentioned here that Democratic lawmakers have advocated raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 26%. Meanwhile, Trump, under his regime, had lowered the top tax rate to 37% (from 39.6%) and also lowered the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%. Trump further chastised Biden for the Green New Deal, claiming that the Democrats' high oil and gas taxes will wreak havoc on the US energy industry. Trump also slammed the Biden administration for the prevailing situation in Afghanistan and said that it was Democrats' fault that 13 US servicemen were killed in a terrorist strike at Kabul airport in August, reported Sputnik.

Image: Twitter/ @ Acyn