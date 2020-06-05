Iran Frees US Navy Veteran, Trump Says 'you'll Make A Better Deal Now'

US Navy veteran Michael White has arrived in America after being freed by Tehran as part of a deal in which the United States allowed a dual citizen to visit Iran. Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif confirmed on June 4 that Iranian American physician Majid Taheri will soon be visiting his family, adding that it can happen for all hostages without “cherry-picking”.

Pleased that Dr. Majid Taheri and Mr. White will soon be joining their families.



Prof. Sirous Asgari was happily reunited with his family on Weds.



This can happen for all prisoners. No need for cherry picking.



Iranian hostages held in—and on behalf of—the US should come home. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) June 4, 2020

After White’s release, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to express his delight on the latest development on the hostage situation saying “it shows a deal is possible”. He also informed White’s arrival in the US, asking Iran not wait for US elections to make the “Big Deal”. Trump asserted that he is going to win the elections and it will better for Iran to make a “better deal” now.

So great to have Michael home. Just arrived. Very exciting. Thank you to Iran. Don’t wait until after U.S. Election to make the Big deal. I’m going to win. You’ll make a better deal now! https://t.co/OGJU2VWBWq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020

Thanks Trump

The former Navy veteran thanked the Swiss Embassy in Tehran where he remained in the custody of Switzerland since the US cut diplomatic ties with Iran after the Islamic Revolution of 1979. Speaking to Fox News on the tarmac of Zurich airport, he thanked the US President for his efforts “both diplomatically and otherwise”.

White also confirmed that he had contracted coronavirus in the prior to going out on furlough. He said that he was in “poor shape” but he has been recovering “pretty decently” and getting a lot better. White has served in the US Navy for 13 years and was visiting a woman in 2018 in Iran's north-eastern city of Mashhad whom he had met on social media. He was arrested on charges of insulting Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and posting anti-regime remarks on social media under a pseudonym.

(Image: AP)