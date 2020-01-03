'Iran Never Won A War', Says Donald Trump After Soleimani Killing

The President of United States, Donald Trump tweeted 'Iran never won a war' on January 3 after American troops killed Iran's top commander Qassem Soleimani. As confirmed by the White House and the Pentagon, the head of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was killed by US air raid at Baghdad's international airport on Friday, along with six others. However, Iran called it “malice and stupidity of American terrorist forces”. After posting America's flag on his twitter account, the recent statement by Trump is also the first one since the airstrike.

Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2020

The recent killings have reportedly sent shock waves through the Middle East region and have resulted in intensified tensions between the US and Iran. Soleimani led a special forces unit of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards and has also been blamed for hundreds of Americans and several others across the region. Iran's President Hassan Rouhani in a tweet said that 'Iran will take revenge for this heinous crime'.

The flag of General Soleimani in defense of the country's territorial integrity and the fight against terrorism and extremism in the region will be raised, and the path of resistance to US excesses will continue. The great nation of Iran will take revenge for this heinous crime. — Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) January 3, 2020

In another statement, Rouhani also said that “there is no doubt that the great nation of Iran and the other free nations of the region will take revenge for this gruesome crime from criminal America”. Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also reportedly warned of 'severe revenge for the criminals who bloodied their foul hands with his blood'. Khamenei further also said that Soleimani's work and his path will not be stopped.

