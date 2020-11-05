Iran's President Rouhani Says Next US Administration Will 'surrender' To Tehran

Amid ongoing US Election 2020, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on November 5 during the opening remarks at a water supply project that it doesn't matter who wins the US Election 2020, because the next administration "will surrender" to the Islamic nation. Even though it can take several more hours to announce the results by US media networks, currently Democratic Challenger Joe Biden is leading the race with 264 electoral votes while incumbent Donald Trump is trailing at 214, as per the Associated Press. Rouhani also said that Iran will not give in to US pressures and noted that the nation has already withstood the crippling American sanctions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is not important who is elected (US) president, as the next US administration will surrender to the Iranian nation,” Hassan Rouhani is quoted by media outlets. “Our nation would not buckle under the pressures. We can overcome the enemies and force them to resume honouring the law and regulations,” Rouhani added.

Read - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani: 'Not Important For Iran Who Wins US Election'

Read - Iran's Supreme Leader Mocks US Election Using Trump's Words, Says 'outcome Won’t Influence Our Policy'

Iran's supreme leader mocks US elections

After Iran’s Supreme Leader Imam Sayyid Ali Khamenei said that the United States suffers from political and moral ‘deviations’ in a statement on November 4, he mocked the American democracy. While incumbent US President Donald Trump attempted to sow doubt in the integrity of polling and has termed it ‘major fraud’, Iranian Supreme Leader called it “what a spectacle”. He noted the situation in Washington without mentioning the name of the contenders, trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

Taking a jibe at the nation while American sanctions are crippling Iran’s economy, Khamenei said that the person who is in the office after winning the election has called the same system “fraudulent” while his rival has said that US President is trying to ‘rig election’. According to the Iran Supreme Leader, “this is how” American democracy and its elections are.

What a spectacle! One says this is the most fraudulent election in US history. Who says that? The president who is currently in office. His rival says Trump intends to rig the election! This is how #USElections & US democracy are. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) November 4, 2020

Read - Iran Plans To Mark 40th Anniversary Of Hostage Crisis On US Election Day

Read - State TV Says Iran Begins Annual Air Force With Drones, Jets