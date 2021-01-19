'It's Not Going To Be Easy': Harris Says 'we've Got A Lot Of Work' Ahead Of Inauguration

While US President Donald Trump is set to depart from the White House on January 20, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Monday acknowledged the challenges that lie ahead after Joe Biden will be sworn as the 46th President. Speaking at Martha’s Table in Anacostia, Harris said that it’s not going to be easy, however, she added that the Biden administration is ready to do the work. When asked if she felt safe going to Wednesday’s inauguration ceremony, she said that she is looking forward to being sworn and will walk there proudly with her head up and shoulders back.

Harris said, “We're going into Wednesday knowing that we're ready to do the work, and we've got a lot of work to do. It's not going to be easy”.

She added, “As we have discussed, Joe has outlined our plan for vaccinations, our plan for recovery, and in particular relief for working people, for families. And there is a lot to do. Some of them say that ours are ambitious goals, but we do believe with hard work and with the cooperation and collaboration of the members of the United States Congress that we can get it done”.

.@DouglasEmhoff and I joined volunteers at @MarthasTableorg this National Day of Service to renew our commitment to serving those in need—and had a little friendly competition going along the way. pic.twitter.com/QMewFINHRB — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 18, 2021

Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff had participated in a service event at Martha’s Table in Anacostia. They both were seen packing food into plastic bags which was then distributed. During the event, Harris also said, we’re here “in honour of the Day of Service when we recognise and pay tribute to the work of Dr. King”.

“When we look at where we are as a country today when we look at recent events, we know that the fight Dr. King was engaged in is still a fight in America, which is to recognize the connection and to recognize our collective responsibility to address these injustices," the Vice President-elect said.

Harris and Emhoff were joined by six local teenagers, who Harris greeted as she arrived. She noted that in America, one in six families describe their household as being hungry, one in five describe an inability to pay rent, while one in three described an inability to pay their bills. The Vice President-elect said that she’s here to renew the commitment that she has to service and to serve others especially those in need.

Biden-Harris’ inauguration

Meanwhile, just ahead of the inauguration day, Biden and Harris have released a 46-song playlist, which features an eclectic mix of tunes, ranging from classic rock tracks to some peppy pop hits. According to the post shared by Biden Inaugural Committee, the music range from Steely Dan's ‘Do It Again’ and Led Zeppelin's ‘Fool in the Rain’ to pop hits like Dua Lipa's ‘Levitating’, Salt-N-Pepa, MF Doom, Mary J. Blige, Vampire Weekend, and more. The playlist is available now on SoundCloud, Spotify, and Apple Music. Apart from the complete song list, fans of the two are excited for the TV special program titled 'Celebrating America' on January 20, the night of Joe Biden's inauguration.

The program hosted by Hollywood star Tom Hanks is aimed to celebrate the spirit of all the frontline workers and people who have contributed to society with their noble and humanitarian work. The special program will also witness performances by some Hollywood A-listers which is going to be the highlight of the program. Pop-sensation Lady Gaga has been announced as the National Anthem singer, and Jennifer Lopez will also perform at the ceremony.

