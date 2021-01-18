'Second Gentleman': Twitter Launches New Account For Kamala Harris' Husband

In accordance with the action plan laid out by the microblogging website, Twitter launched the first-ever ‘Second Gentleman’ account for US vice president-elect Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff. The new account which has now garnered at least 519.7k followers caused a stir on the social media website in just a couple of days. Since Harris is the first woman, and the first black and Asian American, to be the US vice-president-elect, Emhoff subsequently is also the first-ever Second Gentleman of the United States. The description of the newly-made account for Emhoff says, “Future Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff. Devoted dad. Proud husband to Vice President-elect Harris".

Following the Inauguration of 46th US President-elect Joe Biden on January 20, the incoming administration will take over the White House along with the official Twitter accounts. Apart from the Twitter blog, the news was even shared by Biden who announced that @PresElectBiden, will automatically transform into the official @POTUS. Meanwhile, Emhoff, the first male spouse in US history said that he is “honoured and humbled” to take on the role. He even said that he is “doing his homework”. Harris becoming the future vice president was a historic moment for the United States itself combined with “iconic” Second Gentleman, a designation that never existed before.

Folks — This will be the account for my official duties as President. At 12:01 PM on January 20th, it will become @POTUS. Until then, I'll be using @JoeBiden. And while you're here, follow @FLOTUSBiden @SenKamalaHarris @SecondGentleman and @Transition46. — President-elect Biden (@PresElectBiden) January 15, 2021

Twitter Explains Transfer Of White House Accounts

American microblogging website, Twitter on January 14 laid out its plan for Inauguration Day in the United States and the transfer of the White House accounts for the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris. In a blog post, Twitter explained that similar to in 2017, it has been working with the United States government to support the archival as well as the transition of Twitter accounts across the different agencies. Further, US’ first Second Man, Kamala harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff will assume a newly created account with username @SecondGentleman.

I'm so incredibly honored and humbled to be the first @SecondGentleman of the United States. As we countdown to Inauguration Day, I've been doing my homework—and looking to the past for inspiration. pic.twitter.com/bhE7SvCls2 — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) January 16, 2021

Twitter said, “As we did in 2017, Twitter is actively working with the US government to support the archival and transition of Twitter accounts across administrations.”

“As President-elect Biden is sworn in on January 20, 2021, Twitter will facilitate the transfer of institutional White House Twitter accounts, including @WhiteHouse, @POTUS, @VP, @FLOTUS, and @PressSec,” it added.

