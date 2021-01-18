Kamala Harris' New Video Increases Demand For 'Future Is Female' Socks; Here's Why

Just days before the Inauguration Day, US vice-president-elect Kamala Harris caused a stir on the internet after featuring in a new TikTok video that went viral along with her ‘cute’ socks. In a video posted by Harris’ niece, Meena on social media platforms, the vice-president-elect can be seen chuckling over some peach-flavoured mints in a pun directed at outgoing US President Donald Trump’s second historic impeachment. While in the clip Meena goes to her aunt and says she has got some “im-peach-mints”, Harris was also seen wearing a pair of blue and white socks with text saying ‘The Future Is Female’.

As per Glamour report, the vice-president-elect is wearing the unisex crew socks from Gumball poodle, the demand of which surged soon after the video caught the attention of millions of people. The socks are priced at $13 on the official website and soon after Meena’s video garnered over 10 million views on just TikTok, more and more people wanted the same socks and the company now reportedly fears certain delays in shipping, owing to the flood of new orders from people wishing to have the same socks.

@KamalaHarris Madam Vice Pres. Harris, don't know if you'll see this, but if you do, yes, the future is most certainly FEMALE! Loving and supporting ya from Arkansas. Congratulations. Best wishes for continued success. — Jo-Courtney Williams (@C_CWilliamsFami) January 18, 2021

Kamala Harris says 'I will not be the last'

The first woman, and the first black and Asian American, to be the US vice-president is a huge supporter of equality. In the speech after she made history in November presidential elections along with President-elect Joe Biden, Harris had said, “But while I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last.”

She said, “Because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities. And to the children of our country regardless of your gender, our country has sent you a clear message: Dream with ambition, lead with conviction, and see yourselves in a way that others may not simply because they’ve never seen it before.”

Kamala Harris' constant encouragement to young females across the globe and image as a feminist drew the socks-maker to incorporate others who wish to have 'The Future Is Female' socks, In a statement, shared on Instagram, Gumball Poodle said, "We are working overtime to get all orders out asap but due to the volume we are receiving, please give us a few extra days to get things shipped. â We also want to thank our warehouse team and factories for being wonderful, supportive partners during this time."

