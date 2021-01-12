'It's Not Organic': Trump-supporter With Horn Hat At Capitol Refuses To Eat Food In Jail

In the aftermath of the violence that erupted in one of the most secure American buildings, the shirtless man in a horn hat was also spotted in the rioters who stormed US Capitol in support of the out-voted US President Donald Trump. With face painted in the colours of the US flag and identified by media as Jake Angeli has refused to eat food in the jail because ‘detention facility won’t feed him all organic food’.

According to reports, Angeli is a QAnon supporter and has been a fixture at Arizona right-wing political rallies over the past year. Pro-Trump protester, Angeli and also known as Jacob Anthony Chansley was captured in several pictures and according to the Department of Justice, he had turned himself to the law enforcement.

Angeli had called the FBI’s Washington office on January 7 (local time) after the chaos engulfed in the Capitol and told the agents that “he came as part of a group effort with other 'patriots' from Arizona, at the request of the President that all 'patriots' come to D.C. on January 6”.

As per ABC15 report, Angeli had told them that he had not eaten any food given to him yet in the jail “as it was not organic”. Angeli’s mother, Martha reportedly also explained her son’s diet to the media outlet. She said, “He gets very sick if he doesn't eat organic food - literally will get physically sick.”

Jacob Chansley, AKA Jake Angeli, Arizona man makes first court appearance in for charges related to storming the U.S. Capitol. His mom says he hasn’t eaten since Friday because the detention facility won’t feed him all organic food. @abc15 pic.twitter.com/doTLFal4At — Melissa Blasius (@MelissaBlasius) January 11, 2021

'Hero' of US Capitol riots that saved the Senate

While Angeli's peculiar appearance went viral on the internet, a police officer had become an internet celebrity for his role in steering the pro-Trump protesters away from the US Senate chambers when they stormed inside the Capitol building on January 7. Angered by the defeat of US President Donald Trump and triggered by his baseless claims of ‘election fraud’, the angry mob took over one of the most iconic American building engulfing chaos in the Capitol.

However, in the confrontation, Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman, identified by CNN, was pictured getting the rioters to move away from the Senate singlehandedly while the law enforcement raced to secure the house. Further, Goodman had put himself between a man wearing a black T-shirt for the QAnon conspiracy movement and the hallway that leads to the Senate chambers. Goodman then shoved the person to induce him and the crowd to chase him toward officers in the other direction.

Lauding his courage, US Representative Bill Pascrell said on Twitter on January 10, “As trump’s fascist mob ransacked the US Capitol, this brave USCP officer kept murderous rioters away from the Senate chamber and saved the lives of those inside. God bless him for his courage.”

