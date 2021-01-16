'It's Time To Grow Up': Joe Biden Lashes Out At Republicans For Not Wearing Masks

US President-elect Joe Biden on January 15 lashed out at Republican lawmakers who were spotted without a mask while huddling in secure locations during the US Capitol attack when the pro-Donald Trump protesters stormed inside the building and hampered the property. However, even as the United States continued to record spikes in COVID-19 cases, some Republicans were not wearing facemasks.

Addressing them in particular, while announcing the massive COVID-19 stimulus plan, Biden asked ‘what’s the matter with them?’ and called on them to “grow up”. Throughout the pandemic, since it exploded in March 2020, wearing masks has been politicised in the United States with several Republicans refusing to wear them.

Quite frankly it was shocking to see members of the Congress while the Capitol was under siege by a deadly mob of thugs refuse to wear a mask while they were in secure locations," Biden said during remarks to announce his vaccine plan in Wilmington, Delaware.

"What the hell is the matter with them? It's time to grow up," Biden continued, "For God's sake, wear a mask if not for yourself, for your loved ones, for your country."

Not wearing masks amid COVID-19 is 'stupid'

Further, as per reports, as many as at least four members of the Congress have tested positive for COVID-19 since the mob attacked one of the most secure buildings of the United States, slammed doors, broke windows and outgoing President Donald Trump is being blamed for ‘inciting’ the entire incident that killed at least five people.

On another hand, several Republicans were seen without seen a mask even as the public health experts across the globe have reiterated the importance of the same as a “ critical tool for stopping the asymptomatic spread of COVID-19”. But Trump has repeatedly refused to wear masks in public and has, at one instance, mocked Biden for wearing it ‘too much’.

Biden said it was ‘stupid’ that wearing facemasks had become a partisan issue in the US and added, “I hope we now know this is not a political issue, this is about saving lives...This is a patriotic act. We are asking you, we are in a war with this virus.”

