Ivanka Trump Avoids 'major Parenting Fail' With The Help Of US Secret Service

Ivanka Trump, daughter of the United States President Donald Trump recently was saved from a 'major parenting fail' with the help of US Secret Service. The 38-year-old took to Instagram to talk about how her son decided to step out of the plane all by himself, but luckily, was saved in time. Ivanka celebrated the holiday season with her father and family at the Mar-A-Lago estate and landed back in Washington DC on January 5. Everything was going just fine until this incident took place.

Ivanka Trump shared the picture of her son Theodore James Kushner with a caption, “Theo busted attempting a stealth exit from AF1 last night while I was distracted prying melted M&Ms out of my daughter's hands. Thanks to the US Secret Service I narrowly avoided major parenting fail! Hat tip to the eagle-eyed photographers who busted my boy in action!”

'Kids are topmost priority'

Ivanka Trump, who is also the President's advisor recently also hinted that she might leave the White House if her father gets re-elected in the 2020 Presidential elections. In an interview with an international media outlet, Ivanka responded to a question about her continuation in the Trump-led administration. She reportedly said that her kids and their happiness is her topmost priority, further adding that her decision would be such that her kids' needs are considered first.

Ivanka has three children with husband Jared Kushner and she often also shares pictures of her family on social media.

In the same interview, Ivanka further said that over the course of two years she travelled to almost every state in the country, adding that it was all about providing opportunities. She also said that it was about the impact that had been made, adding that it was about fulfilling promises made to the men and women she interacted with during her time campaigning. Ivanka said that her work was not yet over, adding that they had done so much but not enough.

