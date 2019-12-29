Ivanka Trump Might Leave White House If Father Is Re-elected

US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump recently gave an indication that she might leave the White House as the President's advisor if he gets re-elected in the 2020 Presidential elections. Responding to a question about her continuation in the Trump-led administration, Ivanka said that her kids and their happiness is her topmost priority. She further added that her decisions would be such that her kids' needs are considered first. Ivanka was also asked if he was keen on running for President to which she replied that she finds politics less interesting.

'All about providing opportunities'

Ivanka said that over the course of two years she travelled to almost every state in the country, adding that it was all about providing opportunities. She also said that it was about the impact that had been made, adding that it was about fulfilling promises made to the men and women she interacted with during her time campaigning. Ivanka said that her work was not yet over, adding that they had done so much but not enough.

Ivanka Trump congratulates Google

The advisor to the President of the United States, Ivanka Trump took to Twitter and applauded the efforts of Google, Trump administration and UC Santa Barbara for the achievement of quantum supremacy, a huge breakthrough for Google's quantum computing machine – Sycamore. According to Google, the computer had solved a calculation in just three minutes and 20 seconds while a supercomputer would have taken at least 10,000 years to complete the same calculation.

She on the behalf of the White House said that they signed the US National Quantum Initiative Act to support the Research and Development in the field of next-generation quantum technology. US President Donald Trump signed the Quantum Initiative Act last year and authorised $1.2 billion for quantum research.

It’s official! 💥 The US has achieved quantum supremacy!

In a collaboration between the Trump Admin, @Google and UC Santa Barbara, quantum computer Sycamore has completed a calculation in 3 min 20 sec that would take about 10,000 years for a classical comp. pic.twitter.com/YBv2TPCP1A — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 23, 2019

#QIS is a critical industry of the future. That’s why @POTUS signed the National Quantum Initiative Act into law, supporting robust quantum R&D. We’re proud to have contributed to this major milestone, ushering in the next gen of quantum tech in the USA! 🇺🇸 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 23, 2019

