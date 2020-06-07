Ivanka Trump Denounces 'viewpoint Discrimination' As University Cancels Her Speech

The Adviser to the US President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump has blasted the culture of ‘cancelling’ and discrimination based on viewpoints on June 6 after her speech for WSU Tech graduates in Kansas was dismissed. This came just hours after the university has announced Ivanka would be addressing the students amid massive criticism of Trump administration for handling the protests prevailing across the country over the death of 46-year-old African American George Floyd.

Expressing her dissatisfaction with the decision made by authorities at the Wichita State University to 'refocus' on students, Ivanka shared the speech on Twitter saying it is essential to “listen to each other”. According to her, American universities should be “bastions of free speech” but in her recorded message, Floyd’s death or the protests triggered by them were not mentioned. However, shifting to the challenges of graduating amid the turmoil of COVID-19 pandemic, the billionaire assured that, “In my own life, I have found that my greatest personal growth has arisen from times of discomfort and uncertainty.”

Our nation’s campuses should be bastions of free speech. Cancel culture and viewpoint discrimination are antithetical to academia.



Listening to one another is important now more than ever!https://t.co/VW6W8TIL9c — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 5, 2020

UN noted ‘double standards’ of US govt

The tiff between Ivanka and the WSU happened just a day after the UN noted the “double standards” of the US government that have been uncovered in the recent handling of the demonstrations over Floyd’s death. According to UN, the threats of instigating violence against the protesters are in “stark contrast” of the way largely white protests against COVID-19 lockdown were controlled.

“Statements from the US Government inciting and threatening violence against protesters stand in stark contrast to calls for leniency and understanding which the Government had issued in the wake of largely white protests against COVID-19 restrictions on services like barbershops, salons, and spas”, experts said.

The experts also noted US President Donald Trump’s warning to the demonstrations when he said that he would send in military to dismiss the violent demonstrations. According to independent investigators, those remarks by POTUS “involves legal instruments used primarily against people of African descent, but rarely in their defence in similar situations.”

