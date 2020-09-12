Ivanka Trump Pacifies TV Host, Offers To Take Coronavirus Vaccine On Her Show

Ivanka Trump, the first daughter of the United States, has offered to get herself administered the Coronavirus vaccine on-air on ABC's talk show 'The View' to pacify the shows host Joy Behar's criticism of US President Donald Trump. Behar previously had expressed her lack of confidence in the Coronavirus vaccine on which the Trump administration is betting on. Taking a swipe on the president, Behar said Trump will go to any extent to get reelected and seemingly opined that she doubts the credibility of the vaccine. She even asked people to not fall prey to it. She added that she will administer the vaccine only when Ivanka does it first.

'After Ivanka takes it'

"He will push anything to get reelected. Don’t fall for it. And by the way, I will take the vaccine after Ivanka takes it," she said on the talk show. Responding back to Behar, Ivanka took to Twitter to accept the challenge and agreed to get the vaccine administered on-air on her show.

Deal @JoyVBehar. I would come on your show to do so.



I trust the FDA and so should all Americans. Vanquishing this virus should be our collective top priority. https://t.co/FXb0Dqjdio — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 10, 2020

The veiled attack by Joy Behar comes as the US president has time and again reiterated of the possibility of a vaccine to be available before the November 3 Presidential election. A vaccine before the elections may strengthen his chances of getting reelected. However, Trump accused 'deep state' in the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of slowing down vaccine progress to sabotage his chances of reelection.

The FDA had denied Trump's accusation saying that its decisions will be guided by data alone. Director of Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, Peter Marks had then said that he hasn't received any political pressure so far with regards to the vaccine, however, if it happens in future, then he would resign, indicating American citizens that something is wrong.

According to international media, Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert has that the initial trial results of the vaccine are likely to become available in November or December, but late October remains a possibility.

To instil confidence in the people over the credibility of the vaccine, Drugmakers pledged to uphold scientific safety and efficacy standards in their quest for the vaccine, reports stated.

