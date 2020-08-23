Trump Accuses FDA 'Deep State' Of Slowing Vaccine Development To Sabotage His Re-election

US President Donald Trump on Saturday alleged the members of 'Deep State' at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) were working to slow testing of COVID-19 vaccines until after the November presidential election. He even tagged FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn while making the accusations.

The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics. Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives! @SteveFDA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2020

According to International media reports, the Health officials were apprehensive that the Trump Administration will put pressure on FDA to approve a vaccine ahead of the US presidential election in November, even if the data of clinical trials is not in favour of widespread use of the vaccine.

Director of Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, Peter Marks said on a conference call with government officials that he would resign if the government put pressure on vaccines which are yet to show results.

As per media reports, Marks said he did not face any political pressure, however, if it happens he would resign indicating the American citizens that something is wrong.

The COVID-19 has infected over 5.5 million people in the United States making it the worst affected country to date with over 173,000 deaths according to the World Health Organisation. Questions have been raised on Trump administration's response to the pandemic making it seemingly difficult for Trump's re-election bid in the upcoming presidential elections. Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden has formally accepted the nomination at the Democratic Convention, with Kamala Harris as the vice-presidential candidate for democrats.

Vaccine in progress

Meanwhile, American biotechnology company Moderna Inc has announced that as of August 21, 13,194 people have enrolled to participate in the COVE Phase 3 study of its COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273.

According to Moderna, the company has more than 1,900 participants enrolled in its infectious disease vaccine clinical studies under health authorities in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company has so far tested its vaccine on more than 300 people and no one has developed any side effects due to the drug. Moderna has signed billions of dollars worth of deals with various governments, including the United States to provide them with its COVID-19 vaccine if it shows positive results at the end of the ongoing clinical trials.

