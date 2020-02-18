Ivanka Trump Sparks Outrage For Wearing Hijab During Her Visit To Mosque In UAE

US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka wore a hijab during her visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and many accused her of showing “fake support” to the Muslim community. Images of Ivanka, also a senior adviser to the President, wearing a hijab while visiting the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque sparked backlash online.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque; a masterpiece of modern Islamic architecture and design.

📷: AP pic.twitter.com/6zrNqhOQpg — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 15, 2020

'Tool of religious subjugation'

Ivanka arrived in the UAE to deliver a keynote address at the two-day Global Women’s Forum in Dubai. During the keynote address, she boasted about American women leading in every aspect of society but the images of her visit to the mosque created a stir online and she was slammed by critics as well as Trump’s supporters.

Welcome, Ivanka, to the long line of free women who voluntarily don a tool of religious subjugation that gets women beaten, imprisined, and killed all over the world. Welcome to the long line of women w power who betray women without power.



I’m so tired. #FreeFromHijab — Yasmine Mohammed ياسمين محمد 🦋#FreeFromHijab (@YasMohammedxx) February 15, 2020

When you travel the world promoting gender equality--but you and the other chicks cover your head and remove your shoes-- while the men... well... https://t.co/B7Tzht1srf — Annette G. H. 💎 (@AnnetteGH86) February 16, 2020

A post like this is NOT helping women. It makes it look like a glamor shoot - not serious work.https://t.co/5IZN9JLys6 — LindseyKook (@LindseyKook) February 16, 2020

Trump supporters said that Ivanka should have protested and taken a stand against hijab instead of trying to appease Muslim leaders. They opined that it was “major mistake” to wear the hijab even if she did it inside a mosque.

Shame on you Ivanka!! One day you’ll be ruled by men who’ll force you to wear the hijab!! Have empathy for those women who are flogged & jailed in the Middle East. You should lead with your head held high for womens’ rights & freedom!! — The Lady (@TinaMaio3) February 16, 2020

