Ivanka Trump Sparks Outrage For Wearing Hijab During Her Visit To Mosque In UAE

US News

Images of Ivanka Trump, also a senior adviser to the US President, wearing a hijab while visiting the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque sparked backlash online.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ivanka Trump

US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka wore a hijab during her visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and many accused her of showing “fake support” to the Muslim community. Images of Ivanka, also a senior adviser to the President, wearing a hijab while visiting the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque sparked backlash online.

'Tool of religious subjugation'

Ivanka arrived in the UAE to deliver a keynote address at the two-day Global Women’s Forum in Dubai. During the keynote address, she boasted about American women leading in every aspect of society but the images of her visit to the mosque created a stir online and she was slammed by critics as well as Trump’s supporters.

Trump supporters said that Ivanka should have protested and taken a stand against hijab instead of trying to appease Muslim leaders. They opined that it was “major mistake” to wear the hijab even if she did it inside a mosque.

Published:
COMMENT
