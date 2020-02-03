Union Budget
Donald Trump Credits Daughter Ivanka For Job Creation, Netizens Call It 'a Lie'

US News

US President Donald Trump claimed that her daughter Ivanka, who works as a senior adviser, helped create over 15 million jobs since he took the office in 2017.

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump claimed that her daughter Ivanka, who works as his senior adviser, helped create over 15 million jobs since he took the office in 2017. Speaking at the White House on January 31, Trump said that he was grateful to Ivanka for her unwavering efforts in job creation and taking actions against human trafficking.

“Ivanka has been a champion for administrative and legislative actions to combat human trafficking.  And a true heart - she has - this issue has been so important to her,” said Trump.

“And she has now created over 15 million jobs for the people of our country - one of the reasons our unemployment numbers are the best ever,” he added.

Read: Donald Trump Lauds Kansas City Chiefs And The 'Great State Of Kansas' For Super Bowl Win

Similar claims in past

During a speech at the Economic Club of New York in November 2019, the US President had claimed that his administration was able to create 14 million jobs and credited her daughter for it. But such claims have been dismissed by several media reports in the past. A report by USA Today said that the Trump administration has been able to create 5.7 million jobs, way less than claimed.

Read: Trump Administration Blocks Mails On Ukraine Aid To Protect Information On Prez's Role

Social media was not ready to buy those figures and accused the US President of lying blatantly. Netizens mentioned the figures released by Bureau of Labor Statistics and said that the actual numbers are even less than the jobs created by former President Barack Obama during 35 months of his regime.

Read: US Senate 'has Died' As It Sets Stage For Donald Trump's Acquittal

Read: Donald J Trump Calls Out Mike Bloomberg For Latest Ad, Says He's 'wasting Money'

