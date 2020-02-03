Donald Trump Credits Daughter Ivanka For Job Creation, Netizens Call It 'a Lie'

US President Donald Trump claimed that her daughter Ivanka, who works as his senior adviser, helped create over 15 million jobs since he took the office in 2017. Speaking at the White House on January 31, Trump said that he was grateful to Ivanka for her unwavering efforts in job creation and taking actions against human trafficking.

“Ivanka has been a champion for administrative and legislative actions to combat human trafficking. And a true heart - she has - this issue has been so important to her,” said Trump.

“And she has now created over 15 million jobs for the people of our country - one of the reasons our unemployment numbers are the best ever,” he added.

Similar claims in past

During a speech at the Economic Club of New York in November 2019, the US President had claimed that his administration was able to create 14 million jobs and credited her daughter for it. But such claims have been dismissed by several media reports in the past. A report by USA Today said that the Trump administration has been able to create 5.7 million jobs, way less than claimed.

Social media was not ready to buy those figures and accused the US President of lying blatantly. Netizens mentioned the figures released by Bureau of Labor Statistics and said that the actual numbers are even less than the jobs created by former President Barack Obama during 35 months of his regime.

There are no consequences for lying, which is why they keep doing it. Trump will never, ever, ever be asked about this by a reporter. The next 20 questions he’ll get will be variations of “any response to John Bolton sir” and “what do you think about the impeachment trial sir” https://t.co/d8yTxMzHCm — Matt MEET THE PRESS IS SANCTUARY FOR LIARS Negrin (@MattNegrin) February 1, 2020

There have been a total of 6.7 million jobs created since Trump took office. Where did Ivanka create her 15 million?



P.S. In the same period -- Obama's last 35 months -- nearly 8 million jobs were created, per Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's 1.3m more. https://t.co/rbmg6yiBpl — Jackie Calmes (@jackiekcalmes) February 1, 2020

Here’s Trump claiming today that Ivanka has “created over 15 million jobs” — or more than twice the number of total jobs created in the entire country since he took office pic.twitter.com/kApQ7dIWcS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 1, 2020

