Ivanka Trump Ignores Scribe's Question On US President's Impeachment; Video Goes Viral

Impeachment trial of Donald Trump officially got underway in Washington DC on Tuesday but his daughter Ivanka, who also serves as his senior advisor didn’t seem keen to speak on it. A recent clip which hit the internet shows Ivanka walking down a set of stairs at the bottom of which a journalist awaits with his question. Yet rather than answering him, the 38-year-old can be seen walking straight past him. Watch the video here:

Netizens divided

The clip has left the internet divided. Many of the Trump supporters wrote that Ivanka's shunning of Acosta was 'iconic' and the journalist was having a 'Temper Tantrum.' On the other hand, many users questioned Ivanka's decision to attend the WEF in Davos instead of attending her father's trial.

Really inappropriate for Acosta to cat-call Ivanka Trump this way https://t.co/lJyJbopifU — Will Chamberlain 🇺🇸 (@willchamberlain) January 21, 2020

FAKE NEWS JIM ACOSTA IS UPSET



Jim is having a temper tantrum because @IvankaTrump refused to talk to him about the impeachment



Ivanka is real so why would she talk to fake news CNN ? All they do is lie on President @realDonaldTrump



RT if you would ignore him too! I would pic.twitter.com/fvhwkmfBWb — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) January 22, 2020

Why is she at Davos though? https://t.co/KEJqKnr9ra — Aoife Heffernan (@Aoifs22) January 22, 2020

RUDENESS AND ARROGANCE PERSONIFIED https://t.co/h8f0CdHhWw — Just Moe Murph (@MamurphyMaureen) January 22, 2020

Last month, Ivanka Trump gave an indication that she might leave the White House as the President's advisor if he gets re-elected in the 2020 Presidential elections. Responding to a question about her continuation in the Trump-led administration, Ivanka said that her kids and their happiness is her topmost priority. She further added that her decisions would be such that her kids' needs are considered first. Ivanka was also asked if She was keen on running for the President's post to which she replied that she finds politics less interesting.

