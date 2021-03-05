Jared Kushner Disappears From Trump's Inner Circle, Allegedly Due To 'drama Of Politics'

Former US President’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner who was widely seen in the forefront during some of the key negotiations and agreements including the Abraham Accords during the Trump era has notably disappeared from the political inner circle lately. The White House key political adviser who had accomplished great responsibilities in Trump’s cabinet has checked out of the politics, according to the sources close to the Trump administration and officials that spoke to CNN network on condition of anonymity. Senior' advisor for Trump was also absent from the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) last week. Aides familiar with the former White House adviser who faced several power struggles in the previous administration told the network that the 37-year-old has gone MIA from the politics, while his wife Ivanka Trump insists that her colleague shouldn’t as much utter politics terms, including Washington.

In a segment aired on CNN, reporters speculated after speaking with various former White House officials that one of the reasons for Kushner’s disappearance could be his father-in-law’s callous attitude towards him. Sources told the network that the former chief adviser and the ex-45th leader of the United States might not be on good terms. While Trump scrambled to re-establish his political presence by making a comeback at the Conservative Political Action Conference last week, Kushner, opting a different path, hazed out. Sources familiar with both Trump and Kushner told US TV stations in the background to avoid dismantling relationships that Trump has been telling his inner circle that he had been immensely furious at his son-in-law for the election loss. This could have been a major driver in Kushner maintaining his distance from the former US president. ‘The drama of politics wore him down. Eventually, Trump wears everyone down,’ CNN quoted a source close to Kushner as saying.

Nominated for Nobel Price

Kushner was earlier nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for negotiating peace deals for his father in law Donald Trump. He was selected by US attorney Alan Dershowitz for his efforts in brokering peace among the Gulf nations and normalizing ties between the UAE and Israel with the Abraham Accords agreement. According to sources of Fox News, Kushner, the enabler of peace agreements between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco told the network that peace deals were extremely hard and there were people in Washington who were never able to work on foreign transactions for over 30 to 40 years.

