Greta Thunberg, Donald Trump, Alexei Navalny, WHO Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the World Health Organization and climate campaigner Greta Thunberg and former US President Donald Trump on January 30 made it to the list of nominees for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. The Norwegian lawmakers picked the 45th President of the US Trump for Abraham Accords and for brokering the Israel-UAE peace deal, according to FOX news. His nomination was done by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament. Norwegian MP also nominated the Black Lives Matter movement, citing the awareness created by BLM against injustices related to racial profiling and police brutality. Meanwhile, The World Organization of the Scout Movement (WOSM), together with the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS), also made it to the nominations, according to reports.

At least two Swedish lawmakers nominated climate activist Greta Thunberg for protesting outside Swedish parliament after skipping school to create awareness about climate change. Jens Holm and Hakan Svenneling from Sweden’s Left Party told Market Watch that Thunberg worked extremely hard to make politicians open their eyes to the climate crisis and prompted action for reducing the carbon footprint. Her movement led to comply with the terms of the Paris Agreement by the countries and was a solo act of making peace.

Russia’s dissident nominated

At the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2020, the climate activist was told by Trump to ‘chill,’ after she called world leaders “prophets of doom”. She further alleged that leaders led to man-made climate change and told in their speech that ‘America that is winning again like never before,’ hinting at the US president. “So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!, Trump tweeted.

Later that year, Thunberg also won a Right Livelihood Award. Russia’s dissident and anti-anti-corruption campaigner was nominated by the Norwegian ex-minister Ola Elvestuen for leading the pro-democracy efforts and campaigning against corruption and the autocratic regime. WHO, meanwhile, was nominated for the GAVI vaccine alliance and COVAX to make vaccines a global product, combat vaccine nationalism, and ensure fair distribution of the vials across low-income countries of the world.

