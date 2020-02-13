Jeff Bezos Buys David Geffen's Warner Estate In LA For $165 Million: Report

Amazon founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Jeff Bezos has bought the Warner Estate in Beverly Hills for a whopping $165 million, according to media reports. Bezos had recently bought a few New York apartments for around $80 million and the latest purchase has made it the most expensive property in Los Angeles.

Bezos purchased the mansion from the 76-year-old media mogul David Geffen, who had bought the property in 1990 for reportedly $47.5 million. The property is named after Jack Warner, the head of Warner Bros. Studio who built it way back in the 1930s and took a decade to construct it. The property includes terraces, guest houses, a tennis court, and a golf course.

Several media reports suggest that Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez were house hunting in Los Angeles last week. Bezos owns several properties around the world but it is not clear whether the Beverly Hill mansion will be his primary abode. The $165 million purchase is around 0.12 per cent of Bezos’ $131.9 billion net worth.

Bezos has also paid a staggering $16,840 in parking tickets during the renovation of his Washington’s mansion that used to be a textile museum. According to WUSA9 report, the Amazon founder spent $23 million for the acquisition of the lavish building and spent further $12 million on renovation which included the $16,840 (nearly Rs 12 lakh) in parking tickets between October 2016 - October 2019.

Bezos bought the former textile museum in Kalorama in Washington and converted into a 34,000-square-foot mansion which includes 11 bedrooms, a ballroom, wine cellar, whiskey tasting room, a movie theatre, and more than 1,000 light fixtures. There are several ‘no parking for construction’ signs in front of buildings which has created parking problems for the neighbourhood.

