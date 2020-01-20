Joe Biden Accuses Donald Trump Of Heightening Racial Divisions

Former United States Vice President Joe Biden while addressing the Sunday services at Bethlehem Baptist Church reportedly condemned US President Donald Trump for heightening racial divisions in the country. He further even urged the crowd to fight back against hatred. Biden also reportedly called out Trump and his 'Klu Klux Klans' while pointing out to the outbreak of white supremacist violence in Charlottesville back in 2017.

Biden's recent remarks on Trump were believed to be among the strongest condemnations of the president to date in a campaign season in which a number of leading candidates have harshly criticised the president's posture on race and immigration. According to international media reports, he also made the comments as he seeks to position himself as the inevitable Democratic challenger to Trump. The group of Biden's surrogates included Randall Woodfin, the mayor of Birmingham, Sean Patrick Thomas, an actor who grew up in Biden's home state and Symone Sanders, a former spokeswoman of Bernie Sander, but now a top adviser to Biden.

AAPI announces endorsement of Biden

While Biden aimed to cement his support in South Carolina, the American Association of Physicians of India Origin officially announces its endorsement of Joe Biden. The co-founder of the AAPI Victory Fund, Indian-American Shekar Narasimhan has told a newspaper that the organisation had met several party candidates to decide their support in the crowded race and the community decided that their 'top priority' was to support someone who could beat the current US President Donald Trump and who would listen to the Indian community in America.

Furthermore, he added that Biden is popular among the Indian-Americans and gave Biden a huge part of their donations in the third quarter of 2019, which was nearly $246,000. The AAPI co-founder also elaborated that the community also preferred Andrew Yang, an Asian American. However, with the escalating tensions between US and Iran after Trump-directed airstrike killed Iran's top commander Wassem Soleimani along with other military personnel, the Indian-American community wanted to choose a candidate 'who has the best interest of the country'. According to international media reports, AAPI will now organise on-the-ground rallies along with digital events 'to get Biden to the finish line'.

