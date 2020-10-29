Joe Biden And Former 'SLOTUS' Jill Biden Cast Their Votes In Delaware

With less than six days to for the US Presidential Election 2020, Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife Jill have joined 74 million other Americans in casting their vote. The former Vice President voted in the US State of Delaware in his hometown of Wilmington. The US President Donald Trump voted himself on Saturday, October 25 in Florida. Roughly a year ago the President changed his residency from New York to Florida.

Before voting, the democratic presidential hopeful allegedly spent the day taking briefings and meeting with public health official about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Joe Biden is expected to easily win his home state of Delaware. Before voting Biden also called out the US President and his administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former Vice-President added that it was the Trump administration’s failure to come up with a decent plan to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic that caused so many deaths in the country. Before voting, Biden said that the longer Donald Trump remains in the White House the more reckless and bolder he will become. Biden also took this opportunity to criticize a Trump rally in Omaha, Nebraska where his supporters were left in the cold for three hours while the waited for campaign shuttle buses.

The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected over 44 million people worldwide with the global death toll crossing 1,000,000. The US has reported close to 9 million CIVID-19 cases, the highest in the world. It also has a death toll of over 220,421 people.

