'Voting Is The Endgame!': Biden Campaign Video Features Captain America, Avengers Stars

As the United States Presidential election is nearing, politicians, celebrities, public figures are all calling on American citizens to come out and vote. Filmmaker Kevin Smith posted an amazing video to get the message across to people in what can be dubbed as Captain America way. He urged voters to "assemble" and called voting the "Endgame" as he shared a video featuring Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump with Captain America's final speech from Avengers: Endgame movie playing in the background.

'Marvel-ous piece'

Kevin Smith took to his official Twitter handle to share the video and asked his followers to help him find the individual who created the "Marvel-ous" piece. "One Week from Today: ASSEMBLE! Voting is the ENDGAME!" Smith captioned the post. The video starts with footage of Donald Trump and the White House with Captain America's speech playing in the background, "Five years ago we lost, all of us. We lost friends, we lost family, we lost part of ourselves" as the clip transitions into pandemic images, anti-racism protests videos.

One Week from Today: ASSEMBLE! Voting is the ENDGAME! (Help me give credit to whoever made this! I got it from a follower who also doesn’t know. Anybody have any idea where this Marvel-ous piece of editing came from?) #VOTE pic.twitter.com/5R6pVk09kg — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 27, 2020

As the clip starts to show Biden and Harris footages, the speech moves onto the next part, where Captain America says, "Today we have a chance to take it all back. You know your teams, you know your missions, get the stones, get them back. The video ends with Martin Luther King's pictures and the part of the speech where Chris Evans says, "This is the fight of our lives and we are gonna win. Whatever it takes." Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden at the end of it says, "This is our moment, this is our mission."

The Avengers stars including Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Paul Rudd, Don Cheadle, and Zoe Saldana recently got together for a fundraiser event for Biden and Harris. Many celebrities have openly endorsed Biden and Harris for the top job in the United States as they say Donald Trump is dangerous for their country. The election will take place on November 3 and the new president will be inaugurated on January 20 after the counting of Electoral College votes is concluded by the Congress on January 6.

