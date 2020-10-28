Biden Asserts He Will Tackle COVID-19, Lashes Out At Trump For 'surrendering' To Pandemic

While US President Donald Trump told Americans that the upcoming November election is a choice between “Trump super-recovery or Biden depression”, Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden insisted that he will tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. While taking his campaign to Republican stronghold state, Georgia just less than two weeks before the US elections, Biden flayed Trump’s accusations and said that the Republican leader has surrendered to the global health crisis.

As both the campaigns are narrowing down to its final days and polls are showing Biden to lead the incumbent, the Democratic challenger lashed out on Trump over his COVID-19 response. The former US Vice President even reminded the voters that US President’s chief of staff Mark Meadows conceded on the weekend that “we’re not going to control the pandemic”. While addressing the voters in Warm Springs, Biden said Trump administration;’s response was a “capitulation” and the White House “never really tried” to control the surge in COVID-19 cases that has now caused more than 226,000 deaths in the United States.

Instead of tackling the pandemic with a plan and acting as a wartime president, Joe Biden said that Donald Trump “shrugged, he swaggered and he surrendered.”

'Trump super-recovery or Biden depression'

However, Trump has been claiming that the US is “rounding the turn” on the pandemic and has continued to host shoulder-to-shoulder packed campaign rallies with very few people wearing masks. The Republican leader has mocked Democratic rival, Joe Biden, for wearing masks too much, attacked media for covering only about the pandemic, and referred to health professionals including US top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci as ‘idiots’. In the most recent attack, Trump said that voters have to choose between “Trump super-recovery or Biden depression” on November 3.

“This election is a choice between a Trump super recovery or a Biden depression. That's what you are going to have with the raise of taxes, the biggest tax increase in our history. It's ridiculous. It's a choice between a Trump boom or a Biden lockdown. Let's lock it all down and by the way speaking of lockdowns, let's get your governor to open it up. Let's get them to open it up,” Trump said.

