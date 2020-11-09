Indian-American Dr Vivek Murthy May Co-chair US President-elect Biden's COVID Task Force

Indian-American Surgeon Dr Vivek Murthy is expected to be chosen to co-chair the 12-member COVID task force by US President-elect Joe Biden. This comes just days after Joe Biden spoke of his plans to name the group of scientists and experts put together to ensure an improved and effective response to the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, following his victory in the 2020 US Elections. Dr Vivek Murthy was the 19th Surgeon General of the United States after being appointed by former President Barack Obama in 2014 but was asked to step down by Donald Trump's administration.

"On Monday, I will name a group of leading scientists and experts as Transition Advisors to help take the Biden-Harris COVID plan and convert it into an action blueprint that starts on January 20th, 2021," said Joe Biden on Saturday. "This COVID plan will be built on a bedrock of science. It will be constructed out of compassion, empathy and concern. I will spare no effort — or commitment — to turn this pandemic around," he added.

Biden also said that the COVID-19 situation in the country is 'skyrocketing' during his late-night address. He further promised to put together a plan to deal with the pandemic on 'day one' itself. Joe Biden also informed that he held a meeting with experts to discuss public health and economic crisis in the US along with Kamala Harris.

Read | US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy Issues 3-point Imperative That'll Help US Fight COVID

Biden's COVID task force

Throughout his campaign, Joe Biden promised a much better and effective response to the coronavirus pandemic as compared to President Donald Trump. In order to fulfil the promise he made to the citizens during his campaign, US President-elect Joe Biden will announce a 12-member COVID-19 task force on Monday. Citing sources, Axios had reported that the coronavirus task force will be co-chaired by former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner David Kessler as well as a professor of public health at Yale University, Dr Marcella Nunez-Smith along with former Obama administration health advisor Ezekiel Emanuel. Biden will be briefed by the co-chairs after the announcement regarding the COVID-19 task force and its members is made on Monday, the report adds. COVID-19 has not only infected millions of people in the United States, but it has also taken a toll on the economy of the country.

Read | US President-elect Joe Biden To Announce 12-member COVID-19 Response Task Force

Read | US VP-elect Kamala Harris' Ancestral Village Tiruvarur Celebrates Her Triumph With Rangoli

Dr Vivek Murthy

During Joe Biden's campaign, the Indian-American Doctor, Vivek Murthy became one of the top advisors of the Democrat on public health and COVID-19 related issues. In May, he was also appointed by the campaign to co-chair Joe Biden's Healthcare Task Force along with congresswoman Pramila Jayapal. Dr Vivek Murthy has lauded Biden for his 'recognition and appreciation for immigrants as well as Indian-American communities'. Murthy has also backed the Democrat on several occasions.

Vivek Murthy, the 19th Surgeon General of the US, is a co-founder of VISIONS Worldwide which is aimed at spreading awareness about HIV/AIDS in the US and India. He also co-founded the Swasthya Community Health Partnership which is aimed at training women to work as community health workers in rural India. Vivek Murthy is also a founder of the Doctors for America and also served as U.S. Presidential Advisory Council on Prevention, Health Promotion, and Integrative and Public Health within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. He also wrote a book titled 'Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World'. 43-year-old Dr Vivek Murthy was born in the UK but originally hails from Karanataka. He was the youngest doctor to hold office at the age of 37.

Read | Moment Joe Biden Learnt Of His Win In US Polls Captured In This Emotional Family Picture

Read | Jill Biden Celebrates Joe's US Elections Win, Says 'He'll Be A President For All Families'

(With inputs from agencies)