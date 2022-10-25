Joe Biden Calls Kamala Harris "a Great President" In Yet Another Gaffe

US President Joe Biden has called vice president Kamala Harris a "great President" in yet another gaffe while speaking at the White House during the Diwali celebration.

Biden intended to wish Kamala Harris a 'Happy Birthday' as her birthday passed just recently. In a rather Freudian slip, Biden wished Kamala by saying “Happy birthday to a great president", to the delight of Republican pundits who have always argued that Joe Biden is not the one who is actually in power. This isn't the first gaffe of Joe Biden and most likely won't be the last one.

Biden tells Kamala Harris: "Happy birthday to a great president" pic.twitter.com/VNB9r9P5nT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 24, 2022

The Republican National Committee's official Twitter handle tweeted a video of the incident as well. Back in March, US President Joe Biden ended up calling Kamala Harris 'first lady', which is the designation of the US President's wife. Not all of Biden's gaffes are funny.

Biden's son Beau died due to cancer in Maryland but Biden in his speech said that his son "lost his life in Iraq". Some prominent American journalists such as Tucker Carlson (who has the highest viewership in America) have suggested that Biden suffers from Dementia, which isn't an outrageous claim. These rumours come amid a time when Biden hasn't said he will run for the next elections, which has made even some Democrat voters nervous.

Some journalists have claimed Biden has dementia

Dementia occurs as a person's age increases and the neurons in the brain start degenerating. Neurons are the only cells in the body that don't regenerate in our entire life, whereas cells in the rest of the body keep degenerating and regenerating.

Dementia leads to a gradual loss of memory and a decline in cognitive ability. During a trip to the middle east in July, whilst addressing the troops Biden said, "For the first time since 9/11, an American President is visiting this region without American troops being engaged … in a combat mission in the region. We’ll always honour the bravery and selfishness — selflessness.. and sacrifices of the Americans who served, including my son, Major Beau Biden, who was stationed in Iraq for a year."

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken looked uncomfortably at the camera. During the same middle east visit, Biden was in Israel and instead of saying "horror of the holocaust" he ended up saying "honour of the holocaust".