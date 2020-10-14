Joe Biden Courts Elderly Voters In Florida, Says Seniors 'virtually Nobody' For Trump

As election campaigns in the United States are approaching its climax, US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden have zeroed in on Florida, a decisive swing state. Courting elderly voters at a senior centre in the city of Pembroke Pines, Biden criticised Trump’s handling of coronavirus pandemic which has claimed over 215,000 lives in the worst-affect nation.

"You're expendable. You're virtually nobody...That's how he sees you," said Biden, referring to Trump’s coronavirus “affects virtually nobody” comment.

The Democratic presidential nominee termed Trump’s leadership as “chaotic and divisive”, accusing the US President of playing games with people’s lives. He also said that "the only senior Donald Trump seems to care about" is himself. Biden added that Trump’s handling of coronavirus has been “erratic just like his presidency.”

“And it has prevented Florida seniors and people all across the country from getting the relief that they need,” Biden said at the campaign event.

Trump resumes campaign rally

Trump’s decision to resume public activities days after testing positive for coronavirus has drawn criticism from Democrats and health professionals. The White House had earlier cancelled a Florida campaign trip from Trump's schedule after he tested positive for coronavirus on October 2. Resuming his campaign in Florida ahead of November elections, Trump said that he felt “so powerful” that he wanted to “kiss everyone” at the Sanford rally.

Prior to his speech, an exhilarated Trump tossed his face mask into the crowd saying,"22 days from now we're going to win this state, we're going to win four more years at the White House."

US’ top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci warned Americans about the “whole lot of trouble” with no universal face masks at the gatherings. On October 12, the White House released a statement by Trump's physician which said that the president had tested negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days.

