'I'll Kiss Everyone In That Audience': Trump Goes Overboard; Rips Off His Mask At Rally

Days after US President Donald Trump recovered from the Coronavirus, he now claims to want to 'kiss' everyone. Resuming his campaigning in Florida ahead of the US Elections, Trump said that he felt 'so powerful' that he wanted to 'kiss everyone' at the Sanford rally.

"I feel so powerful. I'll walk into that audience. I'll walk in there, I'll kiss everyone in that audience. I'll kiss the guys and the beautiful women, everybody," he said.

Remarking that he was in "great shape", Trump added that the doctors had blamed him for claiming to be an "old person", while he was actually "young." "I am not an old person--I am very young and I am in such perfect shape. I am in such great shape that they said-- 'Donald Trump misrepresented today again. He said he was in great shape, but he was young," he said.

Prior to his speech, an exhilarated Trump tossed his face mask into the crowd saying, "22 days from now we're going to win this state, we're going to win four more years at the White House."

On October 12, the White House released a statement by Trump's physician saying the president had tested negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days. Donald Trump, 74, and First Lady Melania, 50 had tested positive for COVID-19 on October 2.

Trump hits out at China; says 'I love you'

Addressing a rally after nearly 10 days of being deprived of campaigning, Trump also hit out at China, saying that the US was 'beating it like never before'.

"We have been beating China, we have been beating everybody. Until the plague came, we were teaching China like they never have been taught before--they know it and they have told me that. They thought it could never happen We have been beating China and we have been beating everybody," Trump said.

"When I locked down China, which was in January, ultimately admitted that I am right. Nobody acted as fast as I did. We saved millions of lives. We are at 210,000 deaths--we shouldn't be at one. It is China's fault; they allowed this to happen, they allowed this to escape," he added.

