Joe Biden Says 'so Much More Work To Be Done' On US Economy, Criticises Trump

The White House candidate for Democrats in 2020 elections, Joe Biden lashed out on US President Donald Trump for celebrating an increase in jobs and said that there is still “much work to be done” for the US economy. While Trump hailed as “largest monthly job increase” in the history of America, Biden noted that so many citizens are “still hurting” and are suffering the blow of coronavirus outbreak. Further elaborating on the latest job report Delaware State University, the former US Vice President criticised the POTUS for not doing enough for the economy of the country and then lauding the ‘better than expected’ report.

"There is so much more work to be done. So many Americans are still hurting,” former US Vice President.

According to Biden, since Trump has not taken responsibility for millions of US citizens being unemployed amid the global health crisis, he does not ‘deserve’ the credit when a part of the jobs comes back to force. The US Labor Department has said that the unemployment rate dropped to 13.3 per cent from 14.7 per cent in the month of April, indicating that the economy might be bouncing back after being severely impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, Nonfarm payrolls spiked, as per the new report, after a record crash of nearly 20.7 million in April.

"The president who takes no responsibility for costing millions and millions of Americans their jobs deserves no credit when a fraction of them return," Biden said.

‘Failure of a President’

The former US VP even said that the “depth” of the job crisis that prevailed in the US was not God’s deed, instead it showcased the “failure” of Donald Trump’s leadership. Biden has mounted several attacks on the US President and recently he called him “dangerously unfit” to lead America and to support his claim, the Democratic nominee cited the words of top military leaders in the country who also criticised Trump. According to Biden, when it comes to the economic crisis, “Donald Trump either doesn’t know what’s going on, or he just doesn’t care.”

Let’s be clear about something: The depth of this job crisis is not attributable to an act of God — but to the failure of a President. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 5, 2020

