Joe Biden Officially Clinches Democratic Presidential Nomination

Former US Vice President Joe Biden has secured the delegate threshold to officially clinch the Democratic presidential nomination for general elections in November. While Biden has been the presumptive Democratic nominee for months after Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders withdrew from primary elections, his latest series of wins across the US helped him secure 1,991 unpledged delegates necessary to officially clinch the nomination.

“The country is crying out for leadership. Leadership that can unite us. Leadership that can bring us together,” said Biden in a statement after the Associated Press called the nomination.

The 77-year-old Democratic leader said that it was an honour for him to compete alongside “one of the most talented groups of candidates” the party has ever fielded. He promised that he is going to spend every day to earn the votes of Americans across the country to make win the battle for the “soul of this nation”. Recalling his campaign in South Carolina, the state which gave Biden the much-needed moment, the former Vice President said that he had told the American people that his was a campaign for everyone who has been knocked down, counted out, and left behind.

"We need jobs that bring dignity - now. We need equal justice - and equal opportunities - for every American now. We need a president who cares about helping us heal - now," said Biden.

'Dangerously unfit'

Biden has sharpened his attack against US President Donald Trump amid growing civil unrest over the death of George Floyd in police custody. He accused Trump of divisive politics and called him dangerously unfit to lead our nation through a difficult time in America’s history. However, he said that the US is building the movement to not only defeat Trump but also to transform the nation,

“I truly believe that when we stand together, finally, as One America, we will rise stronger than before. This is the United States of America. There is nothing we can’t do, if we do it together,” said the septuagenarian leader.

