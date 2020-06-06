Biden Slams Trump For Celebrating Job Reports Early, Says 'much More Work To Be Done'

Democratic Presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden has recently called out US President Donald Trump for what he believes to be a premature celebration after the recent job report. Trump reportedly took a victory lap after the government reported surprising job gains for last month. According to reports, Joe Biden has claimed that despite the recent positive job reports, the US economy still needs a lot of work and rebuilding as the country looks to re-open after the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden calls out Trump

As per reports, Biden also claimed that the job reports were merely the first sign of recovery from a recession caused by the coronavirus lockdown. While speaking at Delaware State University, a historically black university in Dover, Biden claimed that a lot of work still needs to be done and there are many Americans who are still suffering.

According to reports, the US Labour Department stated that the unemployment rate in the United States had gone from 14.7 in April to 13.3 per cent. Nonfarm payrolls have also seen a rise after dropping in April.

During a White House news conference, US President Donald Trump was quick to take credit for the somewhat positive job reports in an effort to gain an advantage over his rival, Joe Biden, in the upcoming elections on November 3. But not all sections of the American population have benefitted, the African-American community saw its unemployment rate rise even among the generally good news.

Biden to unveil economic plans

Joe Biden is all set to unveil economic plans in the coming weeks as the United States is suffering from its worst job crisis since the Great Depression. According to reports, the former vice president said the plans will be unveiled later this month which will focus on education, housing and access to finances. Biden and his advisors reportedly see the situation just like it was in 2008 during Obama's presidential campaign when America was suffering from the recession due to the housing market collapse.

The United States took a severe blow when in March the coronavirus pandemic hit the country and forced it to shut down temporarily. In the leading months, the country recorded it's highest rate of unemployment since 1929 with over 30 million people applying for government benefits. As the United States was slowly coming out of the lockdown, the country suffered another blow with protests erupting across America over the killing of an unarmed African-American man George Floyd.