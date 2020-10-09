Biden Dodges Court-packing Question: 'Whatever Position I Take, It Will Become An Issue'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris continue to dodge the questions around “packing” the Supreme Court after President Donald Trump announced the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the top court seat. Trump has ignored the request of Democrats to wait until November elections to announce the replacement of liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died last month.

Barrett's appointment would give the Supreme Court a 6-3 conservative majority, triggering the speculation around Democrats’ attempt to add seats to the court. Speaking to reporters during a campaign rally in Arizona, Biden said that he would not discuss the topic until the presidential elections because his comment on court-packing would divert the attention of the public from current issues.

The 48-year-old federal appeals court judge is popular among the religious conservatives and anti-abortion campaigners and her appointment could impact some of the most partisan issues of the United States. During the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Fox News moderator Chris Wallace had asked Biden on his thought about packing the Supreme Court.

"Whatever position I take, it will become an issue," said Biden, refusing to share his stance on the matter.

Biden's objection

Biden has objected the hurried nomination of Judge Barrett and called on Republicans to wait till elections scheduled for November 3. He has focussed on highlighting that no Supreme Court justice has been nominated and installed during presidential elections in the history of the United States, accusing Trump of rushing the process to eliminate Obamacare in the middle of a pandemic.

However, Trump has maintained that elections have “consequences” and he has been elected to the White House for four years, justifying his decision to install a judge to the top court before elections. Earlier this week, US Senate Judiciary Committee announced that it would open a confirmation hearing to consider the nomination of Judge Barrett for Supreme Court seat on October 12.

(Image: AP)