Shirt off, shades on: Joe Biden Enjoys Another Day At The Beach As Son Hunter's Legal Woes Persist

US President Joe Biden arrived for his beachy jaunt in Delaware with First Lady Jill Biden and a retinue of agents from the Secret Service. 

Deeksha Sharma
Biden

US President Joe Biden at a beach in Delaware on Sunday.


US President Joe Biden appeared to ditch his shirt and the perils that surround his son for another weekend at the beach as he took off for Delaware to soak up some Vitamin D at Rehoboth Beach. The 80-year-old arrived for his beachy jaunt with First Lady Jill Biden and a retinue of agents from the Secret Service. 

Biden, who hails from the 'First State', made an appearance in his classic beach attire- trunks, ball cap, t-shirt, and a pair of sunglasses. But the sunshine seemed perfect for sunbathing, so he took off his shirt and relaxed on a chair. The president and the first lady then enjoyed the day reading as waves crashed against the shore. 

According to the Republican National Committee, Biden's sandy Sunday marks the 360th day of vacationing since he became president. "Since taking office, Biden has spent 360 days — 39% of his presidency — on vacation," RNC Research said in a tweet on Monday. Reacting to it, one user wrote, "Actually, he's spent every single day of his tenure on vacation." Another user added, 'Mentally, he’s been off the job much longer!" 

Biden enjoys back-to-back beach days 

Biden's weekend getaway comes just weeks after he was spotted at another beach near his Delaware residence. Earlier on July 9, he was seen laying on a deckchair and enjoying the ocean view with Jill Biden as the White House was embroiled in a string of controversies, such as the discovery of cocaine on its premises and the government's contentious decision to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine. 

This time around, the couple's disgraced son Hunter is facing intense scrutiny over his alleged business dealings overseas, tax offences, and gun charges. A testimony given by his former business partner Devon Archer said that the president was also involved in calls with foreign businessmen. But as legal perils mount for the 53-year-old, Joe Biden remains mum, occasionally touring beachy locations and 'seasing' the day. 

