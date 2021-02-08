Joe Biden Faces Pressure To Abolish Federal Death Penalty In US: Report

US President Joe Biden is being pressured by rights groups to abolish the death penalty in the country, which saw a massive surge during the previous administration. According to the Associated Press, Biden has discussed the possibility of instructing the Department of Justice to not schedule any death sentences during his presidency, but that would not stop future presidents from carrying executions. Biden would need to sign a bill to prohibit executions in the country, which would then require bipartisan support in the US Congress.

Former President Donald Trump resumed executions during his tenure, which began after a hiatus of 17 years. Trump reportedly executed more people in the last one and a half years than any other president in 56 years combined. Biden had promised to end federal executions after taking office, but he is yet to take any concrete step towards his pledge. Rights groups want Biden to abolish the death penalty law from the statutes because a mere instruction to the Justice Department would not prevent future presidents from carrying out one.

During President Barack Obama's tenure, when Biden was Vice-President, no federal execution took place as the President had instructed the Justice Department to not schedule any. However, when Trump took over, he not only resumed federal executions but also carried out the first female execution in more than 70 years. Lisa Montgomery was executed for killing a pregnant woman in the early 2000s and taking her baby out. The execution garnered both internal and external criticism as Montgomery was proven mentally unwell before the death row.

Matter being discussed internally

Biden hasn't spoken about his pledge to end the death penalty in the United States, but it is being reported that the matter is being discussed internally at the White House. Biden is under more pressure to end the death penalty because most of the federal executions that took place under Donald Trump were carrying out under a 1996 provision that was pushed by the current president when he was a senator. The provision enabled the inclusion of several crimes that were previously not seen as crimes that could lead to execution. Currently, there are 22 states in the United States that have abolished the death penalty.

(Image, Inputs: AP)