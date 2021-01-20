Joe Biden Inauguration: Bomb Threat At US Supreme Court, Washington DC On High Alert

Ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect, Kamala Harris began at the US Capitol, a bomb threat was made to the US Supreme Court on Wednesday but nothing was found by the security. As per reports, high court spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg said, "The court received a bomb threat, the building and grounds were checked out, and the building is not being evacuated." The court is just next to the US Capitol where the inauguration ceremony has begun with former US Presidents and first ladies already arrived at the Capitol.

US Supreme Court is being evacuated due to a bomb threat, reports CNN — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2021

Read - Joe Biden Inauguration LIVE Updates: Biden, Harris Arrive At US Capitol With Their Spouses

Read - Sheriff: Deputy Charged With Threats After US Capitol Attack

'No indication of threat' at US Capitol

Earlier, the acting Pentagon chief Christopher Miller has said that there is ‘no indication’ of potential insider threat in the United States in a statement on January 18. The FBI is assisting the US military in vetting over 25,000 National Guard troops to protect the US Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. Miller clarified that it is a usual measure before any significant event and called it ‘normal’ but also ‘unique’. He also said that he appreciated the “support of the FBI” in assisting the entire task involving thousands of Guardsmen. The security concerns have raised after the supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump stormed US Capitol and destroyed property on January 6.

Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller said, “As is normal for military support to large security events, the Department will vet National Guardsmen who are in Washington, D.C. While we have no intelligence indicating an insider threat, we are leaving no stone unturned in securing the capital.”

Read - FBI: Man Who Wore GPS Device During Capitol Riots Arrested

“This type of vetting often takes place by law enforcement for significant security events. However, in this case the scope of military participation is unique. The D.C. National Guard is also providing additional training to service members as they arrive in D.C. that if they see or hear something that is not appropriate, they should report it to their chain of command,” he added.

Read - IN PICS | From Inauguration To Capitol Siege, Most Defining Moments Of Trump's Presidency

Read - Speaker Pelosi Marks 400K COVID Deaths At Capitol