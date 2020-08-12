Joe Biden Calls Kamala Harris 'daughter Of Proud Immigrants', Urges All To Take 'action'

The US’ Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden recently took to Twitter to hail the ‘daughter of proud immigrants’, Kamala Harris, and to urge citizens to ‘take action’. Biden in a tweet informed that Harris’ parents, mother from India and father from Jamaica, raised her to take action. And as he announced the 55-year-old as his Vice Presidential running mate, Biden said that this moment calls for the same, further hoping that Americans would ‘take action’ with them.

.@KamalaHarris is the daughter of proud immigrants—a mother from India and a father from Jamaica—who raised her to take action.

That’s exactly what this moment calls for: action. And we hope you’ll take action with us: https://t.co/K3mVwfTxXJ pic.twitter.com/MZLAx9IN6C — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 12, 2020

Biden calls Harris ‘fearless fighter’

Making history by selecting the first black woman to compete in a major Party’s presidential ticket, Biden, on August 12, announced that he has picked a ‘fearless fighter’ as his running mate. If elected she would be the first-ever woman to be the vice president of the United States and the first-ever Indian-American and African vice president of the country.

Harris is currently the US Senator from California and often has been described as a trailblazer by former president Barack Obama. She was born in Oakland and grew up in Berkeley. Harris is known for many firsts. In 2010, she became the first black woman to be elected as California's Attorney General, overseeing the country’s second-largest Justice Department, only behind the US Department of Justice.

She has been a county district attorney; the district attorney for San Francisco — the first woman and first African-American and Indian-origin to be elected to the position. She was also the first female African-American and Indian-origin to become California’s attorney general. Harris became the first Indian-origin and second African-American woman to join the Senate, winning the California seat vacated by Senator Barbara Boxer, who retired after 24 years.

She held the first event of her 2020 presidential campaign in Washington on the landmark campus of Howard University, from which she earned an undergraduate degree in 1986. Harris had launched her presidential campaign in January 2019. After the initial few months, her campaign could not take off and by the end of the year, she withdrew from the race.

