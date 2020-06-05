Trump Slams Biden Over 1994 Crime Bill, Calls It 'disaster' And Says 'He Can Never Escape'

Amid the protests against the killing of George Floyd, US President Donald Trump slammed presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden over the 1994 Crime Bill. Taking to Twitter, Trump called the bill a 'total disaster' and said that "Biden can never escape his Crime Bill." Slamming former US President Barack Obama and Biden, Trump said that he did the Criminal Justice Reform, something which they didn't try to do and cannot even do it.

The 1994 crime bill was originally written by Joe Biden and was then passed by the Congress and signed into law by President Bill Clinton. The bill is said to be the largest in the history of the US, consisting of 356 pages. It provided $9.7 billion in funding for prisons and $6.1 billion in funding for prevention programs that were designed with inputs from experienced police officers.

Sleepy Joe Biden’s 1994 Crime Bill was a total disaster. It was mass incarceration for Black people, many of them innocent. I did Criminal Justice Reform, something Obama & Biden didn’t even try to do - & couldn’t do even if they did try. Biden can never escape his Crime Bill! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020

Biden attacks Trump over photo op

After US President Donald Trump visited Saint John's Church last Tuesday, Joe Biden sharpened his attack on Trump. In a speech in Philadephia, Biden spoke against the racism and slammed Trump for allowing the military to tear gas protestors who were outside the White House as Trump walked to Saint John's church, alleging that Trump teargassed the protestors merely for a photo op.

George Floyd's death

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in Minneapolis earlier last week. As per reports, Floyd was arrested by the local police for unspecified charges on May 26. A tussle is said to have broken out between George Floyd and the police officials, which resulted in Floyd’s death after being subdued for several minutes by an officer. In a video that went viral on the internet, the officer was seen pressing his knee against Floyd's neck who was seen gasping for air before turning motionless.

George Floyd's death has triggered mass unrest in various parts of the US. Police officer Derek Chauvin and three other officers - Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J Alexander Kueng - were later fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder.

