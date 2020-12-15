Joe Biden Reiterates He 'will Be President For All Americans' After Electors Confirm Win

US President-elect Joe Biden sealed his electoral victory over Donald Trump after gaining 270 electoral college votes on December 14. Following his win, Biden delivered a speech from his home city of Wilmington, Delaware and reiterated that he “will be a President for all Americans”. He appealed to “turn the page” on the divisive contest and said that it is “time to heal and to unite”.

Biden told the American people that “democracy prevailed” and further added, “In America, politicians don't take power — the people grant it to them. The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago. And we now know that nothing — not even a pandemic — or an abuse of power — can extinguish that flame”.

He pledged to be “a president for all Americans" who will "work just as hard for those of you who didn't vote for me, as I will for those who did.”

What beats deep in the hearts of the American people is this: Democracy. pic.twitter.com/jVM7Zc3qWP — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 15, 2020

READ: In A First, Leading Republicans Call Biden President-elect

On Monday, while the 78-year-old Democrat was already projected to surge past the magic mark, the additional 55 votes from California electors took his total vote count to 302. According to AP, in the states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, elector’s gave Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris their votes in person whereas Nevada’s electors met via Zoom because of the coronavirus pandemic. President Trump, on the other hand, earlier this week said that his fight to challenge the result of the November 3 presidential polls is “not over”.

READ: Michigan Electors Cast 16 Votes For Biden

Trump announces Barr’s resignation

Following the result, incumbent President also announced that Attorney General William Barr, who contradicted the outgoing president’s claims that November 3 election was marred by fraud, would leave his post next week. While taking to Twitter, Trump mentioned no divergence in their relationship. However, he added that Barr will be leaving before Christmas to spend time with his family.

Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020

Trump continues to repeatedly question the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s win and seeking recounts in several states, despite election officials have already certified the President-elect’s victory in the presidential polls. After Supreme Court rejected to overturn the vote count in four swing states- Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, Trump accused the country’s highest judicial institution of having neither wisdom nor courage. However, Joe Biden’s campaign spokesperson Mike Gwin said that the decision was “no surprise”. As per reports, the Texas attorney general called the court’s order “unfortunate” and pledged to continue to ‘tirelessly defend the integrity and security’ of the US Elections.

READ: US Electoral College Vote Formalizes Biden Victory

READ: Biden Seals His Presidential Victory With Over 270 Electoral College Votes In US Congress