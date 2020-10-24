Joe Biden Reveals Why He Feels 'deeply Connected' With Indian-Americans

The Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden on October 22 said that as an Irish-American he has always "felt deeply connected to the Indian-American community because of the values we share". Biden, in an op-ed for IndiaWest, wrote that his deep connection with the Indian American community stems from the values he shares with them that were passed down to him from his Irish ancestors.

Read: Biden Slams Trump's COVID-19 Response, Says 'We Are Learning To Die With It'

"I’ve always felt deeply connected to the Indian American community because of the values we share: duty to family and elders, treating people with respect and dignity, self-discipline, service, and hard work. For me, these values were passed down from my Irish ancestors who risked everything for a better life in America, and they have shaped me as a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and a man of faith and a lifelong public servant," Biden wrote.

Read: Joe Biden Promises 'free COVID Vaccine' If Voted To Power Ahead Of US Polls In November

'Forged lasting relationship'

Biden said that the shared values forged his lasting relationship with the Indian-American community in his home state Delaware and with the Indian American staff both in the United States Senate and in the Obama administration when he served as the vice-president of the country. Biden said that during his time at the Number One Observatory Circle he would exchange stories with his Indian American staff, "stories of our families’ sacrifice and marvel that only in America would we be living their dream".

Read: Final Trump-Biden Presidential Debate Draws 63M Viewers

On Kamala Harris, Joe Bien said that she is "smart, tested, and prepared", adding that another thing that makes her so inspiring is her mother Shyamala Gopalan, an Indian citizen who had moved to the United States in the 1950s and then settled there after completing her studies. "We feel Kamala’s pride when she talks about her. She was from Chennai, where her father, Kamala’s grandfather, was active in the fight for Indian independence," Biden said of his running-mate.

Read: Trump, Biden Spar Over COVID-19, Race, Climate In Final US Presidential Debate