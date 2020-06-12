Joe Biden Says His 'biggest Concern' Is That Donald Trump Would Try To 'steal' Elections

The Democratic nominee for White House in 2020 Joe Biden has expressed fear that his opponent and US President Donald Trump might try to “steal” the upcoming presidential elections or not leave the White house. Biden made these remarks at a televised interview with an international media outlet which has now prompted White House to term them as “conspiracy theories” This comes as voters in Georgia and other states were left angered after a week of chaotic primary elections.

'I trust the military'

Speaking at the show, Biden said that his “single greatest concern” was that Trump would “try to steal” this year’s elections. When asked further about Trump, the former Vice president said, “This is a guy who said all mail-in ballots are fraudulent". Trump, last week doubled down against mail-in ballots saying that they would be "substantially fraudulent" without a doubt.

In addendum, Biden was also asked if he ever considered that Trump might never leave the office, even after losing the elections. However, he remarked that he had complete trust in the military adding that they would ensure a peaceful transition of power.

"I'm absolutely convinced they will escort him from the White House with great dispatch," Biden said.

Soon after the interview aired, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany slammed Biden’ remark as “a ridiculous proposition". Terming them as “conspiracy theories, she reportedly said that his remarks against the President should be left to the democrats to grandstand in public.

Meanwhile, Biden had already amassed enough delegates to be Democrats’ presumptive presidential nominee. His status will be formalised at the party’s convention in August. Earlier, Biden secured the delegate threshold to officially clinch the Democratic presidential nomination for general elections in November. His victories in primaries have helped him secure 1,991 unpledged delegates necessary to officially clinch the nomination.

The 77-year-old Democratic leader said that it was an honour for him to compete alongside “one of the most talented groups of candidates” the party has ever fielded. He promised that he is going to spend every day to earn the votes of Americans across the country to make win the battle for the “soul of this nation”. Recalling his campaign in South Carolina, the state which gave Biden the much-needed momentum, the former Vice President said that he had told the American people that his was a campaign for everyone who has been knocked down, counted out, and left behind.

