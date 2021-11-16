Joe Biden Says US Adheres To 'One China' Policy & Not Taiwan's Independence: Chinese Media

In a major blow to Taiwan, reportedly US President Joe Biden has cleared their stance over the disputed region and said it supports the "one China" policy. The statement from the US President came during the virtual conference between him and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. During the highly anticipated meeting, Biden said that the United States adheres to the "one China" policy and does not support "Taiwan’s independence," reported China Central Television (CCTV) after the bilateral summit. "The US government will consistently and long-term adhere to the 'one China' policy, [the US] does not support 'Taiwan's independence' and hopes to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait region," news agency Sputnik quoted Biden as saying.

According to the Chinese national broadcaster, President Biden stressed neither the US wanted China to change its stance related to Taiwan nor did he support any violence. However, Biden strongly opposed unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. "On Taiwan, President Biden underscored that the United States remains committed to the 'one China' policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances and that the United States strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," the White House said in a statement.

'China is ready to take decisive actions'

While speaking to news agency Sputnik, a senior White House official said that President Biden had not stated any new policy during the summit, rather, the official noted that Biden reiterated the old US's decade-old policy for Taiwan. "There is something that the US has reiterated at various points over time, what our officials have reiterated publicly earlier this year that there is nothing particularly new or different about the US policy," Sputnik quoted the White House official. However, while replying to Biden's statement, President Xi said that China is ready to take decisive actions if separatist forces in Taiwan cross "the red line", news agency Xinhua reported.

"We are patient and willing to do our utmost to strive for the prospect of peaceful reunification with the utmost sincerity," Sputnik quoted Xi Jinping as saying. "If Taiwan provokes the issue, or even cross the red line, the mainland will have to take decisive measures," Xi warned Taipei.

Chinese govt plans to force Taiwan to negotiate on Beijing terms by 2027

Meanwhile, an earlier US report, claimed Beijing would force the democratic Island to negotiate on their terms by 2027, Taiwan News reported. The US Department of Defence released a report titled "Military and Security Developments Involving the People's Republic of China" that warned the Taiwanese government to take "extra care" of its territories. The report points out that a major new milestone for the People's Liberation Army (PLA) is 2027 when China plans to achieve the capability to force Taiwan to accept a negotiated surrender and prevent any military interference from the US forces.

The document also says that once Beijing achieves its modernisation drive, it will render the communist regime with more "trustworthy military" options in a Taiwan contingency. It also said that the PLA's goals for 2027 include gaining the ability to blunt US forces in the Indo-Pacific region and "enforce" Taipei's leadership to the negotiating table on Beijing's terms.

Image: AP