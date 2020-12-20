'We Have No Time To Lose': Biden Introduces Environmental Advisers To Fight Climate Change

President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday, November 19, introduced environmental advisers, to deal with what he termed as the “existential threat of our time, climate change”. Addressing the climate emergency, Biden said, “Folks, we’re in a crisis”. He added, “Just like we need to be [a] unified nation that responds to COVID-19, we need a unified national response to climate change. We need to meet the moment with the urgency it demands, as we would during any national emergency”.

When it comes to the existential threat of climate change, we have no time to lose. This team will be ready on day one to meet this moment with the urgency it demands and build our nation back better than ever. pic.twitter.com/ciPgM5geDG — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 20, 2020

Together, we’re going to tackle the threat of climate change head-on and create millions of good-paying, union jobs. pic.twitter.com/OMU4DiWLMT — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 20, 2020

Efforts to safeguard climate

The team of advisers include interior secretary nominee Deb Haaland, a congresswoman from New Mexico and member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe. He said they are “brilliant, qualified, tested and … barrier-busting”. Also, if confirmed, Haaland would be the first Native American cabinet secretary and the first Native American to lead the interior department. Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm is in line to be the energy secretary. North Carolina official Michael Regan would be the first African American man to run the Environmental Protection Agency.

The team will emphasize on looking out for the low-income, working class and minority communities hit hardest by fossil fuel pollution and climate change. Biden’s approach is different from that of Trump's administration as it was more focussed on efforts to boost oil and gas production. However, rolling back government efforts were directed towards safeguarding the environment. Also, the incoming team will work on blocking many of the initiatives by the Trump administration.

President-elect Biden and Vice-President-elect Harris will take their oaths of office at the US Capitol during a historic ceremony that includes vigorous health and safety protocols, the committee said in a statement, adding, that the parade this year will be “reimagined”. Further, the committee made an appeal for the people to watch the ceremony from home. The committee’s chief medical adviser, David Kessler, confirmed the event details to the NPR saying that the team is planning a ceremony with a limited footprint on January 20.

(Image Credits: Twitter/JoeBiden)