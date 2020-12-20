Twitter Updates Warning Label For Donald Trump's US Election Lies; Declares Joe Biden Won

Micro-blogging platform Twitter has updated the warning labels it applies to US elections misinformation to reflect that Joe Biden is the president-elect. Twitter's fresh language change is now active on outgoing US President Donald Trump's tweet from Saturday morning undermining the election outcome and will be applied to all future tweets that do the same. Earlier, the micro-blogging platform used to label the claims of election fraud as "disputed".

....discussing the possibility that it may be China (it may!). There could also have been a hit on our ridiculous voting machines during the election, which is now obvious that I won big, making it an even more corrupted embarrassment for the USA. @DNI_Ratcliffe @SecPompeo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2020

Twitter's new warning label reads, "Election officials have certified Joe Biden as the winner of the US Presidential election."

Twitter updates its warning label

Speaking about the new update of its warning label, Twitter Spokesperson Nick Pacilio said, "Following certification of the results of the 2020 US Election, we have updated our label to reflect the latest information."

Twitter's misinformation label has become a topic of discussion when the company began adding them to Donald Trump's tweets and in some cases even hiding tweets. In the last week, Twitter had said that it has "inadvertently" limited engagements for a brief period on Trump's tweets with "disputed" labels.

According to a Bloomberg report, Twitter and Facebook are set to reverse changes to their content policies that were implemented to curb the spread of misinformation on their platforms during the 2020 US Election. For instance, Twitter plans to restore one-click retweets after it registered a decline of 20 per cent in sharing after the change. earlier, Facebook had changed its algorithm to push more news from sources it considered authentic.

