Joe Biden To Unveil Economic Plans In Coming Weeks As US Faces Job Crisis

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is all set to unveil economic plans in the coming weeks as the United States is suffering from its worst job crisis since the Great Depression. According to reports, the former vice president said the plans will be unveiled later this month which will focus on education, housing and access to finances. Biden and his advisors reportedly see the situation just like it was in 2008 during Obama's presidential campaign when America was suffering from the recession due to the housing market collapse.

Read: Trump 'preening And Sweeping Away' All Guardrails That Have Protected US Democracy: Biden

The United States took a severe blow when in March the coronavirus pandemic hit the country and forced it to shut down temporarily. In the leading months, the country recorded it's highest rate of unemployment since 1929 with over 30 million people applying for government benefits. As the United States was slowly coming out of the lockdown, the country suffered another blow with protests erupting across America over the killing of an unarmed African-American man George Floyd.

Read: Biden Sharpens Attack On Trump For Using Teargas On Protestors, All For A 'photo Op'

2020 Presidential election

Biden will be running against President Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election in November this year. Biden, a centrist adopted some policies for his left-leaning primary rivals Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren reportedly in an attempt to consolidate the votes of progressives. Biden adopted Sanders' minimum wage increase policy and Warren's bankruptcy reform plan. On the other hand, Donald Trump insists that America witnessed an unprecedented economic boom during his presidency and will continue to do so until he is in the office.

Read: With Victories In 7 States, Biden Closes In On Nomination

Read: 'Using American Military Against Americans': Joe Biden Slams Trump Over Walk To St John's

(Image Credit: AP)