'Using American Military Against Americans': Joe Biden Slams Trump Over Walk To St John's

Democrats Presidential nominee Joe Biden slammed US President Donald Trump over the use of tear gas on protesters who stood in the way as Trump walked to the Saint John's church. He targeted the US President for 'using American military against American people'. Amid the protests concerning the murder of African American George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police official, Trump on Monday decided to pay a visit to the St. John’s Episcopal Church which many termed as a photo-op.

He's using the American military against the American people.



He tear-gassed peaceful protesters and fired rubber bullets.



For a photo.



For our children, for the very soul of our country, we must defeat him. But I mean it when I say this: we can only do it together. https://t.co/G1yE67q9Nz — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 2, 2020

'Will use military'

Prior to his church visit, Donald Trump in a White House press conference on Monday evening (local time) said that he will deploy US Military to bring the situation under control if the State Governors and Mayors failed to control the situation. He reiterated that the 'brutal death of George Floyd' would not go in vain, but in stating so, he said he cannot allow violence to prevail in the name of protests which have been witnessed in recent days. He said that he will mobilise civil and military resources to bring the 'rioting and looting' situation under control.

"I am taking immediate presidential action to stop the violence and restore safety and security in America. I am mobilising all available federal resources, civilian and military to stop the rioting and looting, to end the destruction and arson, and to protect the rights of law-abiding citizens including your second amendment rights," said Trump.

"Today I have strongly recommended every governor to deploy the national guards in sufficient numbers that we dominate the streets. Mayors and Governors must establish an overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled. If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States Military and quickly solve the problem for them," he strongly asserted.

George Floyd's death

The 46-year-old George Floyd suffered a cardiac arrest while being restrained by Minneapolis police, the post mortem report found. The report stated that Floyd died as "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression". A video went viral in which a white police officer is seen kneeling on Floyd's neck despite Floyd's continuous plea stating that he could not breathe. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter and is scheduled to appear in court this week. Three other police officers have been fired.

For six consecutive days, there have been widespread protests around the United States. Tensions and violence continue to escalate in many areas including outside White House, with protesters demanding justice for Georgy Floyd and his family.

