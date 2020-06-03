Biden Sharpens Attack On Trump For Using Teargas On Protestors, All For A 'photo Op'

After US President Donald Trump visited the Saint John's Church on Tuesday, Presidential Nominee and Trump's opponent, Joe Biden has once again sharpened his attack on Trump. In a speech in Philadephia, Biden spoke against the racism and slammed Trump for allowing the military to tear gas protestors who were outside the White House as Trump walked to Saint John's church, alleging that Trump teargassed the protestors merely for a photo op.

In his first trip outside Delaware after Coronavirus pandemic had stopped the in-person campaign activities, Biden in his speech question the people, "Is this what we want to pass on to our children and grandchildren -- fear, anger, finger-pointing, rather than the pursuit of happiness? Incompetence and anxiety, self-absorption, selfishness? Or do we want to be the America we know we can be, the America we know in our hearts we could be and should be?"

READ | George Floyd's Death: 5 Cops Shot During Protest After Trump Warns Of Military Action

READ | 'Using American Military Against Americans': Joe Biden Slams Trump Over Walk To St John's

Drawing a comparison to Trump's governance, Biden said, "I won't traffic in fear and division. I won't fan the flames of hate. I'll seek to heal the racial wounds that have long plagued our country, not use them for political gain. I'll do my job and I'll take responsibility -- I won't blame others."

"The president held up the Bible at St. John's Church yesterday. I just wish he opened it every once in a while instead of just brandishing it," Biden said. "If he opened it, he could have learned something," Biden said.

The Presidential nominee on Tuesday took to Twitter to target the US President for 'using American Military against American people' as he walked to the church.

He's using the American military against the American people.



He tear-gassed peaceful protesters and fired rubber bullets.



For a photo.



For our children, for the very soul of our country, we must defeat him. But I mean it when I say this: we can only do it together. https://t.co/G1yE67q9Nz — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 2, 2020

In view of the ongoing violent protests concerning the brutal death of an African American named George Floyd which have led to vandalism and rioting, both the American leaders spoke to the family of George Floyd. However, George Floyd's brother has said that his discussion with Trump was brief while he said he liked communicating with Biden.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Philonise Floyd said that the conversation between the US President and him did not go well as Trump appeared to have no interest in what he was trying to say. Philonise said that Trump did not give him an opportunity to even speak. He added that he was trying to talk to the President, but he just kept pushing Philonise off.

READ | Mumbai Rains: As City Braces For Cyclone Nisarga, Here's A Look At Projections By Skymet

READ | PM Modi Dials US President Donald Trump; COVID-19 Pandemic, G-7 & Other Issues Discussed

George Floyd death

George Floyd died in police custody and his tragic death has angered millions across the world. Demonstrators reportedly said that the focus of the protests is the alleged institutional bigotry in American police forces. In viral footage, the police officer, who has now been arrested, could be seen kneeling over Floyd’s neck while he was struggling for breath while being handcuffed. All four police officers involved in 46-year-old’s arrest have been fired and the Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched a federal civil rights inquiry. After the death of Floyd, Americans have hit the streets in protests, which have taken a turn for the worse with incidents of vandalism, rioting and looting in the name of the protests.