Joe Biden Slams Trump Over 'Filthy India' Remark; Says ‘not How You Talk About Friends’

Just days before the US Presidential election, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump for his comment on India’s air pollution. Trump, during the final presidential debate, had accused China, India, and Russia of not taking care of their 'filthy air' as he justified America's withdrawal from the 'unfair' Paris Climate agreement.

Taking to Twitter, Biden lashed out at the US President over his choice of words and said he and his Indian-heritage running mate Kamala Harris deeply value America’s partnership with India. He further accused Trump of having a poor understanding of global issues.

Further, elaborating his links with the Indian American community in a blog, Biden said that US and India will stand together against terrorism in all its forms and work together to promote a region of peace and stability where neither China nor any other country threatens its neighbours.

He assured that the Biden-Harris administration will open markets and grow the middle class in both the United States and India, and confront other international challenges together, like climate change, global health, transnational terrorism and nuclear proliferation.

READ: Donald Trump slammed by writer Apurva Asrani for calling Indian air 'filthy'

READ: Trump accuses China, India and Russia of not taking care of their 'filthy air'

Trump Accuses China, India and Russia Of Not Taking Care Of Their 'filthy Air'

Trump has repeatedly blamed countries like India and China for not doing enough on climate change, labelling them as regions with air that is impossible to breathe.

"Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia. Look at India. The air is filthy," Trump said during the final presidential debate with his Democratic challenger Joe Biden in Nashville, Tennessee.

"I walked out of the Paris Accord as we had to take out trillions of dollars and we were treated very unfairly," he said in response to a question on climate change.

In 2017, Trump pulled the US out of the 2015 Paris climate agreement, saying the international deal to keep global temperatures rises below 2 degree Celsius was disadvantageous to US workers. He has constantly argued that countries like China and India are benefiting the most from the Paris agreement, though nothing Trump says is ever backed by any nuanced argument.

READ: 'AOC' shuts down Trump after he says 'she knows nothing about climate' in 2020 US debate

READ: Cong leaders take swipe at PM over Trump's 'filthy air' remark