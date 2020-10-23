Donald Trump Slammed By Writer Apurva Asrani For Calling Indian Air 'filthy'

Film editor and screenwriter Apurva Asrani slammed the President of the United States, Donald Trump on Twitter for his final presidential debate which was held on Friday morning. Donald Trump has called Indian air filthy. Read ahead to know more.

Here is what Apurva Asrani said in his tweet

Apurva Asrani took to Twitter to slam US President Donald Trump and called him a liar about his remark on India’s air. Asrani’s tweet read, “7 months ago, he said on Indian soil, that 'India gives hope to humanity'. Today he dismisses India, by calling it 'filthy'. While it is a fact that the air quality here is poor, it is a bigger fact that #Trump is a liar”.

7 months ago, he said on Indian soil, that 'India gives hope to humanity'. Today he dismisses India, by calling it 'filthy'. While it is a fact that the air quality here is poor, it is a bigger fact that #Trump is a liar.https://t.co/30wpfj7tRe — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) October 23, 2020

Asrani’s backlash comes after Donald Trump has called India’s air quality to be 'filthy'. Trump said, “Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia. Look at India. The air is filthy. I walked out of the Paris Accord as we had to take out trillions of dollars and we were treated very unfairly”. This remark did not sit well with Apurva Asrani.

Fans and followers of Apurva Asrani have commented that they agree with him. One fan has said that Trump’s words are not to be taken seriously. And one user has commented that these are election rhetorics. One Twitter user also commented that Trump has said that in context to India’s air quality.

First of all, why does the whole world take #Trump’s words, seriously. The whole of America is in cultural shambles and shocks due to his antics! — ㅤ (@akshayanant) October 23, 2020

But I think he said air pollution, filthy air ?? If m not wrong !!! China,Russia and India have filthy air (in context of pollution) !! I am not a trump fan but what I heard is this !!! Also I want to say apurva m ur fan ❤️ — Sumit Sharma (@De_Facto_Sumit) October 23, 2020

Politicians are of different breed altogether! — Debmalya Ghosh (@devEkatvam) October 23, 2020

It's election rhetoric — Shashank (@Jack_Samurai7) October 23, 2020

India welcomed Donald Trump in the inaugural visit. The event was called Namaste Trump that took place on February 24 and 25, 2020. The Namaste Trump rally was held in Ahmedabad. Trump addressed Indians during his Namaste India rally at the Sardar Patel Stadium.

