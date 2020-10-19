Joe Biden Slams Trump's 'lies About Pandemic', Says 'things Are Getting Worse'

On October 18, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden lambasted US President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 response, saying, that he continues to "lie about the pandemic circumstances”. At a rally in Durham, as Joe Biden was courting early voters in swing states of Nevada and North Carolina, the Democratic Presidential contender slammed Trump for assuming that the US had “turned the nook” and was getting past the worst of the COVID-19 while most states were now witnessing rising trajectories of the coronavirus cases.

In a live streamed address on US’ broadcaster NBC, Biden said, the other night Trump said in one of his rallies that the country had turned the corner. “Turn the corner?” The Dem Presidential nominee argued the claim, adding, things were getting out of hand and Trump chooses to misguide the American people. Earlier at a rally in Janesville, Wis., Trump had made remarks that the COVID-19 vaccine would hit the US market shortly and that the US was rounding the corner. Trump, further in his address, told a hooting crowd that the coronavirus vaccines are unbelievable. Except for a little politics, these unbelievable vaccines are coming out real soon, and the therapeutics [treatments] are unbelievable, Trump said at a rally aired live on leading US YV Stations.

We are in a battle for the soul of the nation.



The forces of darkness, the forces of division, the forces of yesterday are pulling us apart, holding us down, and holding us back.



We must free ourselves of all of them. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 18, 2020

COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the nation.



But instead of leading by example, Donald Trump continues to put others in danger with his campaign events that ignore expert-recommended precautions.



Every day he proves just how unfit he is to lead America through this crisis. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 18, 2020

US like 'rocket ship'

Furthermore, speaking at a rally in Carson City, Nevada, the US President imitated former vice president Joe Biden slamming him for adhering to the scientific facts. “Listen to the scientists,” he mocked, adding, that if he had listened totally to the scientists, the US would right now be in a massive depression. "We're like a rocket ship,” he said, addressing the pro-Trump MAGA crowd. Additionally, Trump attacked the governors and Democrats for imposing restrictions on states to curb the second wave of COVID-19, saying, "Get the places open, let's go.”

Later, Andrew Bates, the spokesman for Biden's campaign responded to Trump berating Biden in a Tweet, saying, “This is tellingly out of touch and the polar opposite of reality.” Bates accused the Trump administration of destroying the strong US economy that he had “inherited from the Obama-Biden Administration by lying about and attacking the science.” Further, he said, that amid the pandemic the layoffs were on the rise, meanwhile, Joe Biden would “create millions of more jobs than Trump.”

